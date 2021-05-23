Graypoint LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,966. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

