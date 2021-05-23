Graypoint LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,727,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

