Graypoint LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,318,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.