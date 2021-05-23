Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average of $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

