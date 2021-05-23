Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $119.71. 2,185,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

