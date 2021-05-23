Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 661.20 Average PT from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 702.50 ($9.18). 440,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,580. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 672.03. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.22%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.