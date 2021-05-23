Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWB. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.