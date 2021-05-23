Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Greif has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

