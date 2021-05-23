GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.23. Approximately 21,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,340,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Specifically, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrowGeneration by 18.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

