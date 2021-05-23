Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.64.

PAC stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $118.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $4,874,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

