Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.12

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 786,684 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £24.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.54.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

