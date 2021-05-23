Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells $13,135.22 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $13,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 607,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

