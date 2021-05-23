HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.35 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003045 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

