Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

