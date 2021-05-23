Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.