Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 1.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.47. 568,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,702. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

