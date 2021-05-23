Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

