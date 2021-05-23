Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.23 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,551. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.