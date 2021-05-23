Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPNG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

