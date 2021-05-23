Hashgard (GARD) Trading 60.6% Lower This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $126,873.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00741211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.