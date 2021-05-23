HC Wainwright Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $66.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.