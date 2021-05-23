HC Wainwright Trims HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Target Price to $9.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,696. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

