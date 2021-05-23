Head to Head Comparison: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Chemed 15.73% 36.43% 22.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemed has a consensus price target of $580.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Chemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemed $2.08 billion 3.80 $319.47 million $18.08 27.39

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

Chemed beats Aveanna Healthcare on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

