Head-To-Head Review: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McDonald’s and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 7 24 0 2.77 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDonald’s currently has a consensus target price of $243.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDonald’s and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $19.21 billion 8.98 $4.73 billion $6.05 38.22 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 26.31% -59.01% 9.53% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

