HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

HHR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

