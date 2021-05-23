Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $8.95 at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target upped by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.95 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.89.

HL opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,530. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

