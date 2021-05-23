Hedget Trading 33.3% Lower This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00017999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $397,380.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00760260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.