Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.32 or 0.00907349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

