HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

