HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

