Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 929,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

