Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

HRX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

HRX opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.01.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

