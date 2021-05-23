Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

HEP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 241,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,646. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.