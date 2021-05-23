Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 206,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

