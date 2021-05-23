Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $811.71 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $811.71 million and $165.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $73.04 or 0.00210268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00331781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00149148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008984 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,113,481 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

