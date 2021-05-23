Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.05 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

