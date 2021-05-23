HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,680,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,495. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.