HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,696. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

