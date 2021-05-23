HUNT Trading Up 8.3% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $220,937.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.67 or 0.00801679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.89 or 0.07271420 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

