Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Shares of HYFM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 460,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,940. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -366.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

