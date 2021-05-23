I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 27% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $5,897.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00434306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00021318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01503538 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,884,238 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

