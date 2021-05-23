Ian Appleyard Sells 3,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
