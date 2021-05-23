Ian Appleyard Sells 3,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

