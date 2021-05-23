ICHI (ICHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $128,192.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. ICHI has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $128,192.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00013196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00185904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00732393 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.