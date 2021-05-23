Idle (IDLE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,329.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $57,329.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00020335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00401198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00185388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003208 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00712653 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,222 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

