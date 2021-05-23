iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145.53 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00014356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $386.86 million and approximately $145.53 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00772435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00076400 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

