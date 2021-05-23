IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,207.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

