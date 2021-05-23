iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. iliad has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

