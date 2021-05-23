Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

ITW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,331. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

