Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

ITW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,331. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

