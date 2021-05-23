ImageCoin Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $886,263.85 and approximately $143,104.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,171,135 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.