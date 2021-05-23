IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 164,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,658,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

